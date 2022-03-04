 | Fri, Mar 04, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Clippers’ Covington learns to prioritize mental health

Robert Covington has learned to cope with mental health issues that plagued his early years in the NBA.

By

Sports

March 4, 2022 - 2:32 PM

Robert Covington (23) of the Los Angeles Clippers warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 25. Photo by (Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images/TNS)

LOS ANGELES — Blessed with arms that telescope far beyond his 6-foot-7 frame and large hands that strike as quickly as the snakes he has adored since childhood, Robert Covington had carved out a career by being a taker.

On his way from undrafted to NBA all-defense, the forward stole passes. He ended possessions. Each deflection, each timely rotation in help defense since his arrival in the NBA in 2014 could take away confidence from opponents.

But in 2019, hurt in more ways than one after a trade from Philadelphia to Minnesota in 2018, Covington believed he was giving away too much — from energy to his family and his friends and attention to the negativity Covington says is the curse that comes with the money and the fame of professional basketball.

Related
June 30, 2021
June 15, 2021
September 9, 2020
June 16, 2020
Most Popular