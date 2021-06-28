 | Mon, Jun 28, 2021
Clippers left with a ‘different feeling,’ near elimination

This time, the hole the Clippers are seeking to climb out of is deeper than any they have pulled themselves out of during their Western Conference playoff run that has now reached the edge of elimination.

June 28, 2021 - 9:06 AM

LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) knocks the ball from Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) late in the fourth quarter at Staples Center on Dec. 25, 2019 in Los Angeles. Photo by Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/TNS

One more shove, one more push and the season is over for a Clippers team that has withstood more than its  share of pushes and shoves this postseason.

Even the Clippers had to admit that being down 3-1 to the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference finals feels different than their other 2-0 deficits this postseason.

