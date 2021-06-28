Clippers left with a ‘different feeling,’ near elimination

This time, the hole the Clippers are seeking to climb out of is deeper than any they have pulled themselves out of during their Western Conference playoff run that has now reached the edge of elimination.

One more shove, one more push and the season is over for a Clippers team that has withstood more than its share of pushes and shoves this postseason.

Even the Clippers had to admit that being down 3-1 to the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference finals feels different than their other 2-0 deficits this postseason.