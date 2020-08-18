Clippers prevail

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers had enough answers to withstand Luka Doncic’s dazzling debut — especially after his running mate was thrown out of the game.
Leonard had 29 points and 12 rebounds, and the Clippers got a big boost from the ejection of Kristaps Porzingis to beat the Dallas Mavericks 118-110 on Monday night in Game 1 of their Western Conference playoff series.
Doncic finished with 42 points, nine assists and seven rebounds, and had the No. 7 seed hanging right with the Clippers for much of the night.
