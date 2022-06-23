 | Thu, Jun 23, 2022
Coach makes dramatic swim rescue

Swim coach Andrea Fuentes acted quickly when she saw an American swimmer faint while in the pool at the World Championships this week. Fuentes likely saved the swimmer's life, authorities noted.

Sports

June 23, 2022 - 1:28 PM

Andrea Fuentes, shown here winning silver with partner Gemma Mengual in the synchronized swimming duet free routine in the 2008 Olympics, was part of a dramatic rescue of an American swimmer in the pool Wednesday. Photo by (Abaca Press/MCT)

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Andrea Fuentes prevented a tragedy at the swimming world championships with her quick reaction.

The United States coach knew something was wrong when she saw artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez sink motionless to the bottom of the pool during a solo free routine on Wednesday.

The fully clothed Fuentes dived in. She swam to the unresponsive Alvarez, put her arms around her, and lifted her to the water’s surface, where another person helped get her out of the pool.

