Coach Urban Meyer apologizes for ‘just stupid’ actions

"I should not have put myself in that kind of position. ... A coach should not be a distraction."

Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars admits that lap-dancing incident was "not appropriate." Photo by Andy Lyons / Getty Images / TNS

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer apologized to his family, his team and owner Shad Khan for actions he called “just stupid.”

A video surfaced Saturday night showing a woman dancing close to Meyer’s lap, a clip that quickly went viral and made headlines across the country. Another video appears to show Meyer touching the woman’s behind.

Meyer called a team meeting Monday and vowed to “own it,” the motto he uses daily and has plastered all around the Jaguars facility.

