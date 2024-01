Joe Bob Clements

STILLWATER, Okla. — Joe Bob Clements, who has served as an assistant coach at Oklahoma State Univesity for the past 11 seasons has been named the Big 12 Conference Linebackers Coach of the Year for the 2023 season.

Clements is the grandson of Bill Clements and the late Dora Lou Clements of Humboldt.

His father, Bob Clements, played high school football for the Humboldt Cubs. His mother is the former Lana Lombard of Humboldt.