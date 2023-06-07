 | Wed, Jun 07, 2023
Coco Gauff 0-7 against No. 1 Iga Swiatek

Coco Gauff has lost in the French Open quarterfinals to two-time champion Iga Swiatek in a rematch of last year's final at Roland Garros. The No. 1-ranked Swiatek won 6-4, 6-2 on Wednesday and has not dropped a set in the tournament. 

June 7, 2023 - 2:27 PM

Coco Gauff, left, shakes hands with Mirra Andreeva after their third-round singles match during the French Open at Roland Garros on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Paris. Gauff advanced in three sets. (Clive Mason/Getty Images/TNS)

PARIS (AP) — This felt like a game Coco Gauff simply needed to claim if she intended to finally win a set, let alone a match, against No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

With shouts of “Go, Coco!” and “Allez, Coco!” emanating from the Court Philippe Chatrier stands, Gauff frittered away two break points as Swiatek served at 1-all. Then, at deuce, came the most memorable moment of Wednesday afternoon — and, while Gauff won the point, it soon would be Swiatek who seized complete control of this French Open quarterfinal that was a rematch of last year’s final.

During a 14-stroke exchange, both women made their way to the net, and Gauff directed a swinging backhand volley right at Swiatek. The ball struck Swiatek’s right leg, and she tumbled back onto the red clay, leaving rust remnants on her white dress and arm. That set up a third break chance for Gauff, but the 19-year-old American again failed to convert, and while it soon was 2-all, Swiatek pulled away from there to a 6-4, 6-2 victory.

