Coco Gauff reaches French Open quarterfinals for third straight year

PARIS (AP) — Coco Gauff put aside a skinned knee and a bad stretch in the first set to reach the French Open quarterfinals for the third consecutive year with a 7-5, 6-2 victory over Anna Karolina Schmiedlova on Monday.

Next for Gauff is a rematch against No. 1 Iga Swiatek, who beat the 19-year-old American in last year’s final at Roland Garros. Swiatek defeated Lesia Tsurenko in the fourth round later Monday.

In men’s action, Casper Ruud, the 24-year-old fourth-seeded from Norway, took down unseeded Chilean Nicolás Jarry in three hard-fought sets. Ruud won 7(7)-6(3), 7-5, 7-5.