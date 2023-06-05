 | Mon, Jun 05, 2023
Coco Gauff reaches French Open quarterfinals for third straight year

The 19-year-old American was a 7-5, 6-2 winner over Anna Karolina Schmiedlova on Monday at Court Philippe Chatrier. Next for Gauff will be a rematch against No. 1 Iga Swiatek, who beat her in last year’s final at Roland Garros.

June 5, 2023 - 3:05 PM

Coco Gauff of the U.S. plays a shot against Slovakia's Anna Karolina Schmiedlova during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Monday, June 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

PARIS (AP) — Coco Gauff put aside a skinned knee and a bad stretch in the first set to reach the French Open quarterfinals for the third consecutive year with a 7-5, 6-2 victory over Anna Karolina Schmiedlova on Monday.

Next for Gauff is a rematch against No. 1 Iga Swiatek, who beat the 19-year-old American in last year’s final at Roland Garros. Swiatek defeated Lesia Tsurenko in the fourth round later Monday.

In men’s action, Casper Ruud, the 24-year-old fourth-seeded from Norway, took down unseeded Chilean Nicolás Jarry in three hard-fought sets. Ruud won 7(7)-6(3), 7-5, 7-5. 

