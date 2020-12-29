Menu Search Log in

Coffield hits rare hole-in-one

Travis Coffield's hole-in-one Saturday at Allen County Country Club was remarkable in more ways than one, but primarily because it came on a Par 4 hole. Also known as an albatross, the shot is one of the rarest in golf.

Sports

December 29, 2020 - 8:49 AM

Scoring a hole-in-one on a golf course is a remarkable feat in itself.

Doing it on a par-4 hole, as Travis Coffield did Saturday, is even more rare.

Coffield scored his ace — officially called an albatross, or a three-under-par score — at Allen County Country Club’s Hole 1.

Related
August 26, 2014
July 30, 2014
August 31, 2010
July 3, 2010
Trending