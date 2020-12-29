Coffield hits rare hole-in-one

Scoring a hole-in-one on a golf course is a remarkable feat in itself.
Doing it on a par-4 hole, as Travis Coffield did Saturday, is even more rare.
Coffield scored his ace — officially called an albatross, or a three-under-par score — at Allen County Country Club’s Hole 1.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives