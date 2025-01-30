Cold start dooms Red Devils

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Early offensive struggles proved too much to overcome Wednesday for the Allen Community College men.

The Red Devils shot a cool 8 of 27 in the first half and committed 12 turnovers as host Kansas City Kansas took a 12-point lead into the locker room.

Allen found the scoring a bit easier after the break, twice closing to within four points, but could draw no closer in a 76-63 loss.

The defeat drops Allen to 7-12 overall and 2-4 in Jayhawk Conference play.

Allen led 14-12, but scored only one field goal over the next 7½ minutes as KCK put together a 19-2 run to lead 31-16.

Kansas City took a 34-22 lead into the locker room.

Allen’s Malachi Schilreff scored with 13 minutes left in the second half to pull Allen to within 44-40. Javontae Costner’s 3-pointer on ACC’s next possession kept it within 47-43.

But Kansas City put the game out of reach with a subsequent 9-1 run.

Allen drew no closer than nine points after that.

Tyler Pinder led the Red Devils with 21 points on 5-of-5 shooting from 3-point range, to go with three assists. Schilreff added 14 points and nine rebounds, and Dirk Johnson scored 12 points. Schilreff also had three steals and three assists.

BJ Stewart led four Blue Devils players in double figures with 21.

The Red Devils return home Saturday to host Labette to wrap up the first half of the conference season.

Allen (22-41—63)

FG/3pt FT F TP

Costner 3/1 0 4 9

Schilreff 6 2 2 14