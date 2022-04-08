Cold, what cold?

PITTSBURG — The weather was hardly fit for man or beast Thursday.

They didn’t say anything about tennis players, however.

Iola High’s Sam Fager and Ethan Riebel capped a frenetic week with a tournament in Pittsburg, with temperatures “at least negative 80 degrees with 90 mile an hour winds,” head coach Chris Belknap joked. “We got to experience all forms of weather, minus tornadoes. One of the kids from another team told me he was only there to chase the tennis balls and wasn’t sure what sport they were playing.”