 | Mon, Jan 08, 2024
Colgan edges Humboldt

Humboldt and Pittsburg St. Mary's Colgan played a hard-fought contest to open the 2024 portion of the Cubs' schedule Friday. In the end, the Panthers did just enough to hand Humboldt its first loss of the season.

January 8, 2024 - 4:51 PM

PITTSBURG — Humboldt High saw its six-game winning streak snapped Friday, with a 48-43 loss to Pittsburg’s powerhouse, St. Mary’s Colgan High.

“You don’t like to lose, but I’m pleased with how we played,” Humboldt head coach David Taylor said. “We can take this game and show the guys what they need to improve on. And we can take this game and show them what they did well.”

Colgan took the early advantage, and held it from there, leading 17-11 after one quarter and 26-21 at the break. Humboldt pulled even closer, 36-33, after three quarters.

