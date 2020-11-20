Menu Search Log in

College coaches face steep COVID challenges just getting to first tipoff

Most college basketball teams are doing all they can to get their season started amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. How the season goes is anyone's guess.

November 20, 2020

Temple head coach Aaron McKie talks with his team during a time out as Temple plays USF at the Liacouras Center at Temple University in Philadelphia on March 1. Photo by David Maialetti / The Philadelphia Inquirer / TNS

PHILADELPHIA — You ask a local college basketball coach about whether a specific player will be in his starting lineup.

“Minus a positive COVID test, yes,” comes the answer.

Never mind getting the Division I basketball season to the finish line. Right now, most teams are hoping to get to the starting line.

