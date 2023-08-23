College football empires strike back for playoff push

During the final season of the College Football Playoff’s four-team format, the empires will strike back.

Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma have made more CFP appearances than any other schools through the nine years of the postseason system, but only two combined in the past two seasons. The Crimson Tide, Tigers, Buckeyes and Sooners are no longer the safe bets to win their conferences like they were through a good chunk of the last decade.

No. 1 Georgia has bullied its way past fourth-ranked ‘Bama to the top of the Southeastern Conference and the sport.