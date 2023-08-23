 | Wed, Aug 23, 2023
Menu Search Log in

College football empires strike back for playoff push

During the final season of the College Football Playoff’s four-team format, the empires will strike back. Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma dominated CFP appearances and their conferences for seven years, but combined to earn two playoff bids the past two seasons while Georgia and Michigan have been on the rise.

By

Sports

August 23, 2023 - 3:14 PM

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) throws downfield against Texas Christian during the College Football Playoff Championship game at SoFi Stadium on Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, California. (Hyosub Shin/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

During the final season of the College Football Playoff’s four-team format, the empires will strike back.

Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma have made more CFP appearances than any other schools through the nine years of the postseason system, but only two combined in the past two seasons. The Crimson Tide, Tigers, Buckeyes and Sooners are no longer the safe bets to win their conferences like they were through a good chunk of the last decade.

No. 1 Georgia has bullied its way past fourth-ranked ‘Bama to the top of the Southeastern Conference and the sport.

Related
January 4, 2021
December 10, 2019
December 4, 2019
November 13, 2019
Most Popular