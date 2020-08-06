College football grapples with playing amid pandemic

The mental gymnastics needed to justify major college football became even harder to execute Wednesday after the latest rush of concerning coronavirus updates.

Start at UConn, which became the first Division I-A program to cancel its football season. The independent Huskies could have blamed their decision on scheduling difficulties as conferences opt for league-only seasons. Instead, they repeatedly cited health concerns.

“The safety challenges created by COVID-19 place our football student-athletes at an unacceptable level of risk,” athletic director David Benedict said.