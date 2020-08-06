Menu Search Log in

College football grapples with playing amid pandemic

As COVID-19 infection rates continue to grow, college football officials must be aware of the likelihood the season is in jeopardy. Safety challenges puts student-athletes at an unacceptable level of risk, one AD says.

By

Sports

August 6, 2020 - 9:32 AM

Ohio Stadium Photo by Wikipedia.org

The mental gymnastics needed to justify major college football became even harder to execute Wednesday after the latest rush of concerning coronavirus updates.

Start at UConn, which became the first Division I-A program to cancel its football season. The independent Huskies could have blamed their decision on scheduling difficulties as conferences opt for league-only seasons. Instead, they repeatedly cited health concerns.

“The safety challenges created by COVID-19 place our football student-athletes at an unacceptable level of risk,” athletic director David Benedict said.

Related
August 5, 2020
August 5, 2020
June 24, 2020
June 23, 2020
Trending