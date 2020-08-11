Menu Search Log in

College football in chaos

A muddled response to the COVID-19 pandemic has college officials scrambling to figure out how to play football this fall. The confusion and chaos mirror similar debates across the country, columnist Mike Jensen notes.

By

Sports

August 11, 2020 - 10:03 AM

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence addresses the media before the "March for Change" protest at Bowman Field on June 13 in Clemson, South Carolina. Photo by Maddie Meyer / Getty Images / TNS

Congratulations, college football, you now fully represent America.

If not complete chaos, a pretty fair approximation of it.

Mixed messages or no messages from leadership. A confused workforce. Haves gaining access to COVID-19 testing while have-nots can’t foot that bill.

Related
August 10, 2020
August 4, 2020
June 24, 2020
April 15, 2020
Trending