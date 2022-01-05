 | Wed, Jan 05, 2022
College football title preview

Alabama and Georgia will face off for the second time this season on Monday. But this time, it's for the college football playoff national title. Alabama is led by Heisman winner Bryce Young.

January 5, 2022 - 9:57 AM

Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates with the team after the Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Cincinnati Bearcats 27-6 in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic for the College Football Playoff semifinal game at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 31, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images/TNS) Photo by TNS

The last time No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia played, things could not have gone much better for the Crimson Tide.

Alabama dropped 41 points on the Bulldogs, more than double the next-highest total they have allowed this season, in the Southeastern Conference title game on Dec. 4. Bryce Young shredded Georgia’s otherwise dominant defense for 421 yards passing, essentially locking up the Heisman Trophy.

So it’s back to the drawing board for Georgia and just run it back for ‘Bama, right?

