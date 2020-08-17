Menu Search Log in

Collins wins a thriller

A last-lap pass from Scott Collins capped a dazzling Factory Stock feature race at Humboldt Speedway. Action resumes this Friday at the three-eighths mile track.

By

Sports

August 17, 2020 - 9:13 AM

Scott Collins poses for a photo after winning the Factory Stock feature Friday at Humboldt Speedway. Photo by Humboldt Speedway via Facebook

HUMBOLDT — Race fans were treated to a thriller Friday.

A 16-lap Home Savings Bank Factory Feature was fought start to finish, and decided in only the last few feet on the way to the Humboldt Speedway checkered flag.

Wayne Johnson, Trey Stipp and Scott Collins, all of Humboldt, fought off a ferocious pack of competitors to bring it down to the wire. 

