COLONY — Trevor Church has been a mainstay on the pitching mound for the Crest High baseball team the past four years.

In his first six starts on the mound, the left-handed senior didn’t allow a run. Overall this season, Church allowed only two runs to score in 42.1 innings pitched.

“I love pitching and the idea of learning a new pitch and perfecting it because it takes a lot of work,” said Church.