 | Tue, Sep 19, 2023
Colorado State safety Blackburn gets death threats for big hit

Colorado State safety Henry Blackburn has been receiving death threats after a violent hit on Colorado's Travis Hunter in the Rocky Mountain Showdown Saturday night. The hit hospitalized Hunter and police are now involved with the Blackburn family due to the threats.

By

Sports

September 19, 2023 - 2:42 PM

Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Travis Hunter (12) goes down after a hit by Colorado State Rams defensive back Henry Blackburn (11) in the first quarter during the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Folsom Field Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. Hunter was injured on the play, but returned to the game. (Andy Cross/The Denver Post/TNS)

DENVER (AP) — Colorado State coach Jay Norvell said Monday that senior safety Henry Blackburn has been receiving death threats since his late hit that hospitalized Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter.

Blackburn drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty Saturday night for the blow he delivered to Hunter’s midsection on a deep pass in the first quarter of the Rocky Mountain Showdown. It was one of 17 penalties the Rams committed in their 43-35 loss in double overtime to Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes in front of a capacity crowd.

Norvell said Blackburn, who’s from Boulder, and his family had their address posted on social media. He added that police have been involved due to the serious nature of the threats.

