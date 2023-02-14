 | Tue, Feb 14, 2023
Colts hire Eagles OC Steichen as head coach

Steichen must figure out how to revamp an offensive line that had been among the league’s top units from 2018-21 but struggled mightily in 2022. Plus, Indy must decide what to do with veteran quarterbacks Matt Ryan and Nick Foles, who struggled last season.

February 14, 2023 - 2:57 PM

Shane Steichen spent the past two seasons as the Eagles' offensive coordinator. (Monica Herndon/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have hired Shane Steichen as their head coach.

The move announced Tuesday ends a search that took more than a month, involved more than a dozen candidates and finally gives the Colts some direction in what still appears to be a tumultuous offseason. A news conference was scheduled for later in the day.

Each of Indy’s last two full-time hires were offensive coordinators for Philadelphia Eagles teams that made the Super Bowl. Frank Reich was hired in 2018 after the Eagles won their first championship since 1960 but was fired in October as the Colts’ season started to unravel.

