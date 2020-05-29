Colts hope Philip Rivers $25 million deal pays off

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Frank Reich jumped right into research mode when he knew Philip Rivers would hit free agency.

The Indianapolis Colts coach studied tapes of Rivers’ throws from an uncharacteristically poor 2019 season to compare with those he made earlier in his career. Reich saw no difference.

When offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni and tight ends coach Jason Michael concurred with Reich’s opinion, general manager Chris Ballard went all in on a 38-year-old quarterback the Colts believe can make them a title contender.