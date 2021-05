For one glorious afternoon Lefty’s Blue was just as pretty as Tiger Red, and he was the most inspiring golfer, and athlete, in the world.

It took nearly 51 years on this earth, but on Sunday Phil Mickelson was not only Tiger Woods’ equal but also his superior. For four days on a ceaselessly windy course in South Carolina,

Phil was not only better than Tiger but Jack, Arnie, Hogan and Bobby Jones, too.