Fans can celebrate the launch of the Iola High School football season by attending Friday’s “Mustang Mash,” at Riverside Park from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The tailgating event precedes the Iola v. Osawatomie matchup, and includes food trucks, inflatables and games, and an introduction to the Iola athletes.

Tickets are $15 per family of four and include admission to the game. All funds go toward Iola High School athletics.