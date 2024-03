Allen Community College cranked up the defensive pressure in the second half Monday, triggering one of their most impressive comebacks of the season.

But the first-half hole, which saw visiting Labette shoot a blistering 57% from the field, proved too steep to escape.

The Red Devils whittled a 13-point deficit to one with 2½ minutes left, but Labette was dead-on from the free throw line from there, pulling out a 62-55 victory.