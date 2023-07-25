 | Tue, Jul 25, 2023
Contract disputes steal spotlight at NFL camps camp

NFL camps open this week with most of the focus on players who aren’t showing up. All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones skipped Sunday’s first workout with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs over a contract dispute. A veteran running back on the Las Vegas Raiders, Josh Jacobs, is scheduled to report on Tuesday but is expected to hold out.

July 25, 2023 - 2:19 PM

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) looks for room to run during the first half of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Veterans with the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders are scheduled to report on Tuesday, but Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs are expected to hold out because they didn’t receive long-term deals after getting the franchise tag. Both star running backs would earn $10.1 million this season under the tag.

