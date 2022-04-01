Counsil culture: Power lifter sets state records

HUMBOLDT — Mixing equal parts perspiration, inspiration and a bit of knowledge has put Drew Counsil in the record books.

The Humboldt High senior set state records in two categories last weekend en route to winning a state title at the Kansas State Weightlifting Championships in Conway Springs.

Counsil set state records by squatting 455 pounds, and lifting another 285 pounds in the bench press. Tack on 235 pounds in the clean and jerk (the second best mark in the state for that portion) and Counsil lifted a combined 975 pounds on the day, a whopping 130 pounds over his nearest competitor.