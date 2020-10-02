COVID-19 quarantines move goalposts on Mustang schedule

Iola High’s Mustangs will have one more adjustment to their football schedule in the coming days.
After Iola’s Week 6 game at Prairie View was pushed back three days to Oct. 12 — necessary because Prairie View’s players will still be under quarantine orders on Oct. 9 — the Mustangs’ following game against Girard also will be moved from its original date.
Now, Iola will host the Trojans at 2 p.m. Oct. 17, a Saturday, at Iola’s Riverside Park.
