COVID has KC in a tough spot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has taken every precaution he can imagine to prevent contracting COVID-19, putting limits on who visits his home and even sleeping in a separate bedroom from his pregnant fiancée.

Now, an admitted “mental lapse” by the Super Bowl MVP has his team on edge.

Mahomes had just taken a knee to run out the clock on the Chiefs’ 26-10 victory over the Patriots on Monday night in a game that was delayed 24 hours by positive tests on each team.