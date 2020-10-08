Menu Search Log in

COVID has KC in a tough spot

Several Kansas City Chiefs were exposed to New England cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who tested positive for COVID-19 after their game Monday. Among those exposed was Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who greeted Gilmore after the game for a high five and short chat.

October 8, 2020

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up on the field at Arrowhead Stadium Monday before the Chiefs took on New England. Photo by Tammy Ljungblad / Kansas City Star / TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has taken every precaution he can imagine to prevent contracting COVID-19, putting limits on who visits his home and even sleeping in a separate bedroom from his pregnant fiancée.

Now, an admitted “mental lapse” by the Super Bowl MVP has his team on edge.

Mahomes had just taken a knee to run out the clock on the Chiefs’ 26-10 victory over the Patriots on Monday night in a game that was delayed 24 hours by positive tests on each team.

