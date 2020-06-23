Menu Search Log in

Cowboys’ Prescott signs $31M franchise tag

Dallas Cowboys quarterback is now the highest paid Cowboy after signing his $31 million franchise tag for the 2020-21 season.

By

Sports

June 23, 2020 - 10:21 AM

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass to wide receiver Tavon Austin during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 20, 2019, in Arlington. Photo by Smiley N. Pool.The Dallas Morning News

Dak Prescott plans to be at training camp with the Dallas Cowboys, if and when it starts, on the richest one-year contract in franchise history.

There is also still time to work out a long-term deal for the star quarterback.

Prescott signed his $31.4 million tender under the franchise tag Monday. That comes just over three weeks before the July 15 deadline to agree on a long-term deal.

Related
May 6, 2020
April 2, 2020
March 17, 2020
March 4, 2020
Trending