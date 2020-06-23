Cowboys’ Prescott signs $31M franchise tag

Dak Prescott plans to be at training camp with the Dallas Cowboys, if and when it starts, on the richest one-year contract in franchise history.
There is also still time to work out a long-term deal for the star quarterback.
Prescott signed his $31.4 million tender under the franchise tag Monday. That comes just over three weeks before the July 15 deadline to agree on a long-term deal.
