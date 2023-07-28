Craft brews drive Iowa small town bike ride 

RIPPEY, Iowa (AP) — On a long stretch of road just outside the small Iowa town of Rippey, where thousands of cyclists were passing through during a 100-plus mile day on the world’s longest and oldest recreational ride, five men and two women rode single-file down the left side, each wearing a jersey worth remembering.

There was one from Toppling Goliath with images from its flagship Pseudo Sue pale ale. Another from Exile Brewing Company, based in the state capital of Des Moines. And another from Big Grove Brewery.