Craft brews drive Iowa small town bike ride 

There are hundreds of breweries represented on the jerseys of the thousands of cyclists on RAGBRAI, the annual bike ride across Iowa. They are a testament not just to the rapidly expanding craft beer industry but its place in rural America. 

By

Sports

July 28, 2023 - 3:15 PM

RAGBRAI is an annual bike ride across Iowa that attracts thousands of bikers and is now the subject of a new film title "Shift."

RIPPEY, Iowa (AP) — On a long stretch of road just outside the small Iowa town of Rippey, where thousands of cyclists were passing through during a 100-plus mile day on the world’s longest and oldest recreational ride, five men and two women rode single-file down the left side, each wearing a jersey worth remembering.

If you’re a beer connoisseur.

There was one from Toppling Goliath with images from its flagship Pseudo Sue pale ale. Another from Exile Brewing Company, based in the state capital of Des Moines. And another from Big Grove Brewery.

