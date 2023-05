COLONY — The Crest High Lancers ended their season at home against Yates Center Tuesday the same way they’ve played all season: dominantly.

The Lancers (19-0) put a cap on their undefeated regular season with the win Tuesday. Crest was able to squeeze in one game before rain canceled game two, which will not be made up.

The Lancers secured a Three Rivers League title at Southeast-Cherokee last week.