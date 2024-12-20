Crest boys sweep Wildcats; girls teams split

COLONY — Crest Middle School’s Thaddeus Beckmon scored 16 points, while Kroy Walter scored 14 in the Lancers’ 40-12 romp over visiting Marmaton Valley Thursday. Bentley Hammond chipped in with eight, while Andrew Donavan and Jeremiah Smelzer scored two.

Truett Blevins paced Marmaton Valley with eight points. Lane Lord was next with three; Kaiden Woods scored one.

Crest also prevailed, 18-9, in the B team matchup. Beckmon scored 14 of Crest’s 18. Ty Coberly had the other four. Blevins scored eight, Lord had three and Woods had one.

Marmaton Valley Junior High’s Aubrie Heskett, center, battles for a loose ball with Crest Middle School’s Mackenzie Carter (10) and Danielle Burnett Thursday. Photo by Halie Luken / MVHS

Louk shines as MVJH takes win in A team play

COLONY — Marmaton Valley Junior High’s Emma Louk scored 13 points Thursday as the visiting Wildcat girls defeated rival Crest Middle School, 24-15.

Reagan Marshall followed with four points, while Layten Blevins scored three. Kloiy Snavely and Emily Heskett each had two. Mackenzie Carter and Addison Stewart shared scoring honors for Crest with four points each. Tatum Slyter, Aubrey Ellington and Danielle Burnett each scored two. Braylee Edgerton chipped in with a free throw.

Crest won an 8-5 B team contest in two quarters. Remi Womelsdorf scored four to lead the Lady Lancers. Sunny Brewer and Chloe Burnett each had two points.