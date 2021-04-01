Crest, Colony celebrate new softball diamond

COLONY — Crest High School celebrated the Throckmorton-Riser Foundation this week for a pair of donations that helped the school start up a new softball field and the purchase of new music instruments. The organization provided $30,000 for the softball diamond and $20,000 for instruments.

Throckmorton-Riser has assisted USD 479 previously through scholarships to Crest graduates, for books and tuition fees for vocational education programs like welding, automotive and HVAC programs for students via dual credit offerings

School officials also noted the contributions from the Colony and Kincaid city councils for their help. Crest softball games were in Kincaid prior to this season.