 | Thu, Apr 01, 2021
Crest, Colony celebrate new softball diamond

With the 2021 softball season underway, Crest High School celebrated the opening of its new diamond, recognizing several individuals and groups involved with the project.

Sports

April 1, 2021 - 9:17 AM

Taking part in a ceremony to dedicate the new Colony softball field Monday, are from left, Crest High School principal and athletic director Travis Hermreck, Colony Mayor Melissa Hobbs, Dwight Nelson of the Throckmorton-Riser Foundation, Zac Edgerton, assistant athletic director at Crest, and Kevin Nilges, representing the USD 479 Board of Education. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

COLONY — Crest High School celebrated the Throckmorton-Riser Foundation this week for a pair of donations that helped the school start up a new softball field and the purchase of new music instruments. The organization provided $30,000 for the softball diamond and $20,000 for instruments. 

Throckmorton-Riser has assisted USD 479 previously through scholarships to Crest graduates, for books and tuition fees for vocational education programs like welding, automotive and HVAC programs for students via dual credit offerings

School officials also noted the contributions from the Colony and Kincaid city councils for their help. Crest softball games were in Kincaid prior to this season.

