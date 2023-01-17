Crest crushes Chetopa

CHETOPA — The Crest High boys extended their winning streak to three games when they blew out Chetopa on the road Friday night, 64-31.

The Lancers (5-3) exploded for 26 points in the first quarter and the defense didn’t allow any more than 10 points in a single quarter. Crest also had a pair of scorers finish in double figures and never trailed throughout the 32 minutes of regulation.

Stetson Setter has been the fuel for the Lancers’ of late, and he continued that early on against Chetopa, scoring nine points in the first. Karter Miller also knocked down a three and drove in for a couple of layups in the first quarter.