 | Tue, Jan 17, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Crest crushes Chetopa

The Crest High boys got behind the offensive play of Ryan Golden and scored 26 points in the first quarter while also not allowing more than 10 points in a quarter in a 33-point win over Chetopa on Friday night.

By

Sports

January 17, 2023 - 3:02 PM

Crest’s Ryan Golden (3) takes a shot against Marmaton Valley on Jan. 10. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

CHETOPA — The Crest High boys extended their winning streak to three games when they blew out Chetopa on the road Friday night, 64-31. 

The Lancers (5-3) exploded for 26 points in the first quarter and the defense didn’t allow any more than 10 points in a single quarter. Crest also had a pair of scorers finish in double figures and never trailed throughout the 32 minutes of regulation. 

Stetson Setter has been the fuel for the Lancers’ of late, and he continued that early on against Chetopa, scoring nine points in the first. Karter Miller also knocked down a three and drove in for a couple of layups in the first quarter. 

Related
September 28, 2022
January 17, 2022
January 18, 2021
October 21, 2013
Most Popular