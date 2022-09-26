Crest crushes Hartford

HARTFORD — The Crest High School football team dominated at Hartford on Friday, 46-0.

The Lancers (3-1) used two passing touchdowns and four rushing touchdowns as well as two turnovers to take care of the Jaguars with ease for the team’s third win of the year.

The night began for Crest with a Holden Barker 40-yard touchdown rush on the first play of the game. Barker would finish his night with three touchdowns and 147 rushing yards as the Lancer offensive line opened up big holes all night for their running backs.