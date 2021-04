CHEROKEE — A pair of fielding errors put Crest High’s Lancers in a 4-0 hole after one inning Monday at Southeast High.

Undaunted, the Crest Nine dusted themselves off and took advantage of some Southeast miscues of their own, rolling from there in a 16-4 romp.

The fun continued in Game 2 of the doubleheader, with the visiting Lancers dispatching the host Lancers 16-4 once again.