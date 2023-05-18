 | Thu, May 18, 2023
Crest drops heartbreaker in regional championship

The Crest High baseball team came up one run shy of returning to the Class 2-1A state tournament in Great Bend next week when they fell to Kansas City Christian in the regional championship Wednesday.

May 18, 2023 - 2:47 PM

Crest players patrol their dugout during while at bat at home earlier this season. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

PRAIRIE VILLAGE — After reaching the Class 2-1A state tournament the past two years, the Crest High baseball team came up just short of their third straight appearance when they fell in a regional championship game Wednesday. 

The Lancers (20-1) recovered in the first game against Pleasant Ridge by scoring six of their seven runs in the final three innings for a 7-1 victory. When Crest stacked up with Kansas City Christian, they never led in the 3-2 loss. 

Pleasant Ridge — 7-1 win

