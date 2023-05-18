Crest drops heartbreaker in regional championship

PRAIRIE VILLAGE — After reaching the Class 2-1A state tournament the past two years, the Crest High baseball team came up just short of their third straight appearance when they fell in a regional championship game Wednesday.

The Lancers (20-1) recovered in the first game against Pleasant Ridge by scoring six of their seven runs in the final three innings for a 7-1 victory. When Crest stacked up with Kansas City Christian, they never led in the 3-2 loss.

Pleasant Ridge — 7-1 win