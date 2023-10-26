 | Fri, Oct 27, 2023
Crest faces early playoff test against Canton-Galva

Crest will stack up against a Kansas powerhouse football program in Canton-Galva on the road Friday. The Lancers have gone through numerous setbacks this season but are hungry for a playoff upset.

Crest's Teagen Allen, #70, and Jerry Rodriguez, #11, celebrate after a touchdown against Oswego. Photo by Maria Rodriguez

COLONY — The Crest High football team travels to Canton-Galva for a first round playoff matchup Friday. 

After losing a core group of seniors last season, the Lancers (4-4) have endured one of their toughest in recent memory. Crest has gone 1-3 in their final four games of the season and picked up their lone win over Marais des Cygnes Valley, 54-6. 

Head coach Nick McAnulty thought his team played well in the last game of the season against Lebo, a 60-12 loss. He also knows there’s more this team can do. 

