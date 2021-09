ST. PAUL — Missed scoring chances proved costly Friday to Crest High in a 50-44 loss to St. Paul.

The Lancers saw at least three golden opportunities to score come up empty in the contest, including a heart-breaking fumble in the final seconds inside the St. Paul 10.

The fumble capped an astounding sequence of plays that started when Crest’s Ryan Golden gave the Lancers one final chance to tie or take the lead.