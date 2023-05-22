 | Mon, May 22, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Crest girls dominate 1A regional meet

A squad of freshmen propelled the Crest High girls track and field team to a second place overall finish at the Class 1A regional track meet at Riverside Park in Iola Friday. Marmaton Valley and Southern Coffey County also competed in the meet.

By

Sports

May 22, 2023 - 2:50 PM

Crest’s Josie Walter, a freshman, took first place in the girls 1600-meter run. Photo by Richard Luken

The weather was cold, wet and otherwise miserable, but the action at Iola’s Riverside Park was hot as ever Friday.

Crest, Marmaton Valley and Southern Coffey County athletes raked in medals aplenty at Friday’s Class 1A Regional Track Meet.

Marmaton Valley junior juggernaut Janae Granere was her typically dominant self, winning gold in the long jump, triple jump and 400-meter dash. Not to be outdone, her Wildcat teammate, sophomore Piper Barney, finished in second behind Granere in the long and triple jumps, while claiming her own gold in the 300-meter hurdles.

Related
May 31, 2022
May 21, 2022
June 1, 2021
May 21, 2021
Most Popular