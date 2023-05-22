Crest girls dominate 1A regional meet

The weather was cold, wet and otherwise miserable, but the action at Iola’s Riverside Park was hot as ever Friday.

Crest, Marmaton Valley and Southern Coffey County athletes raked in medals aplenty at Friday’s Class 1A Regional Track Meet.

Marmaton Valley junior juggernaut Janae Granere was her typically dominant self, winning gold in the long jump, triple jump and 400-meter dash. Not to be outdone, her Wildcat teammate, sophomore Piper Barney, finished in second behind Granere in the long and triple jumps, while claiming her own gold in the 300-meter hurdles.