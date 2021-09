PLEASANTON — Crest High’s volleyball team went 1-2 Tuesday at a quadrangular hosted by Pleasanton High School.

The Lady Lancers dropped a 25-21, 25-15 decision to Southern Coffey County and 25-18, 25-16 setback to St. Paul.

“We played much better than the score shows,” Crest head coach Abigail Hermreck said. “We were even leading by four or more several times.”