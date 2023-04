COLONY — It was quick work when the Crest High baseball team took down Marmaton Valley at home on Thursday afternoon.

A pair of Lancer (4-0) pitchers combined to allow only one run through two games, eight innings because of run-rule limits in each game. Crest’s bats shined much like they did at Jayhawk-Linn last week and the Lancers secured victories of 15-0 and 11-1.

Game one