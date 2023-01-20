Crest jumps past St. Paul

The Crest High boys took down St. Paul behind strong opening first and second half offensive performances to take a 49-41 victory in the War on 54 tournament.

The Lancers (6-4; 1-1) jumped out to an early 18-5 advantage by the end of the first quarter and led 24-9 at halftime. Crest then took a 41-24 lead by the end of the third quarter behind a strong 17-point third quarter.

Ryan Golden led the Lancer scoring attack with 15 points while Stetson Setter and Karter Miller netted 12 points apiece. Golden grabbed a team-high 13 rebounds.