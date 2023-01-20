 | Fri, Jan 20, 2023
Crest jumps past St. Paul

The Crest High Lancers used dominant first and third quarters to get by St. Paul on day two of the War on 54 Tournament on Thursday night.

January 20, 2023 - 3:04 PM

Crest's Jack White (41). Photo by Quinn Burkitt

The Crest High boys took down St. Paul behind strong opening first and second half offensive performances to take a 49-41 victory in the War on 54 tournament. 

The Lancers (6-4; 1-1) jumped out to an early 18-5 advantage by the end of the first quarter and led 24-9 at halftime. Crest then took a 41-24 lead by the end of the third quarter behind a strong 17-point third quarter. 

Ryan Golden led the Lancer scoring attack with 15 points while Stetson Setter and Karter Miller netted 12 points apiece. Golden grabbed a team-high 13 rebounds. 

