Crest one win away from spotless regular season

LE ROY — Another day, another dominating win for Crest High’s Lancers.

Crest wasted little trouble extending its winning streak to seven games in a dominating, 50-0 win over host Southern Coffey County.

The victory puts the Lancers (7-0) in the catbird seat for a district crown. Crest has only one game left in the regular season, against winless Altoona-Midway.