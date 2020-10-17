Menu Search Log in

Crest one win away from spotless regular season

The Lancers improved to 8-0 Friday by shutting out Southern Coffey County, 50-0. Crest wraps up the regular season next Friday against Altoona-Midway, which as not played since Oct. 2.

October 16, 2020 - 11:33 PM

Crest High's Trevor Kennington (72) chases down a ball carrier in an earlier game this season. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

LE ROY — Another day, another dominating win for Crest High’s Lancers.

Crest wasted little trouble extending its winning streak to seven games in a dominating, 50-0 win over host Southern Coffey County.

The victory puts the Lancers (7-0) in the catbird seat for a district crown. Crest has only one game left in the regular season, against winless Altoona-Midway.

