GREAT BEND — Crest High remains a team on a mission.

The Lancers kept alive their quest for a state championship by knocking off perennial baseball power Pittsburg St. Mary’s Colgan, 5-3, to open the Class 2-1A State Baseball Tournament.

With the victory — the first at a state tournament in Crest baseball history — the Lancers are guaranteed at least fourth place, with the state semifinal and final rounds set for Friday.