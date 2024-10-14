Crest overpowers Centre

COLONY — It took Crest High all of two plays to score its first touchdown Friday.

Two more plays on offense got the Lancers their second. And then their third, but only because a holding nullified what would have been a one-play scoring drive.

The Lancers scored at will against an overmatched Centre-Lost Springs squad, leading 41-0 after the first quarter and ending the game at halftime with a 62-0 victory.

The win improves the Lancers to 4-2 on the season on the cusp of a showdown this Friday at Marmaton Valley. With both Crest and MV at 1-0 in district play, this week’s matchup may well decide the district champion.

Lancer head coach Nick McAnulty said it’s incumbent upon Crest to be ready for Marmaton Valley’s speed.

“They’re a good team,” he said. “We’ve gotta be ready to go out and put forth our best effort.”

An effort like Friday’s would be nice.

Crest forced a fumble on Centre’s first snap of the game, followed two plays later by Drake Weir’s 5-yard touchdown run.

Centre went three-and-out on its next possession, leading to Denton Ramsey’s 12-yard touchdown run.

Jensen Barker got into the action with a 20-yard scoring jaunt, Weir connected with Kade Nilges on a 1-yard score before Barker scored again from 37 yards out.

Henry White was next up with a 37-yard touchdown run.

And that was all in the first quarter.

Gunner Ellington, who later was crowned Homecoming King, started the second quarter with an eight-yard touchdown before the Lancer reserves took the field.

It hardly slowed them down.

Offensive lineman Teagan Allen ran in from four yards out before freshman Kole Walter ended Centre’s next drive with an interception return to the Bobcat 8.