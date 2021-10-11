 | Mon, Oct 11, 2021
Crest rebounds with a rout

Crest's Lancers, mired in a two-game losing skid, broke out in a big way Friday, thumping Chetopa 54-8. The victory elevates the Lancers' playoff chances.

October 11, 2021

CHETOPA — Crest’s dynamic offense led the Lancers to their third win by defeating Chetopa.

It wasn’t just the fact that they beat Chetopa, it was also how. With a 54-8 lead at the half, the game was called due to the 46-point mercy rule. Crest showed why they can be one of the best offenses around on any given Friday night.

“We showed some fire tonight that we have been missing the last couple weeks,” head coach Nick McAnulty said. “The coaching staff challenged the boys at practice this week and made them work on their mental game. I think they really improved this week on that aspect of our approach and it paid off this  this week.”

