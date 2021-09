MELVERN — Crest High had little trouble in picking up its second road victory in four days Friday.

The Lancers raced to a 30-0 halftime lead over Marais des Cygnes Valley.

And while Crest tired a bit in the second half — the game came after the Lancers rolled up 86 points in a win over Marmaton Valley last Monday — the Lancers prevailed, 56-34.