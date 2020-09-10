Crest, SCC squads hit the court

ST. PAUL — Crest High’s volleyball struggled Tuesday, dropping matches to the host Indians (25-11, 25-6) and to Southern Coffey County (25-6, 25-7).

“We are still trying to figure out how to play as a team,” Lady Lancer head coach Abigail Hermreck said. “There is so much potential and I know we are going to be OK. We have a lot of hustle and will pull together at times.”

Senior Aubree Holloran led Crest in kills and assists, with ace serves and 100% serving.