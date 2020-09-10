Crest, SCC squads hit the court

ST. PAUL — Crest High’s volleyball struggled Tuesday, dropping matches to the host Indians (25-11, 25-6) and to Southern Coffey County (25-6, 25-7).
“We are still trying to figure out how to play as a team,” Lady Lancer head coach Abigail Hermreck said. “There is so much potential and I know we are going to be OK. We have a lot of hustle and will pull together at times.”
Senior Aubree Holloran led Crest in kills and assists, with ace serves and 100% serving.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives